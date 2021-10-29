Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.