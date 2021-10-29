Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $13.27 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $798.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $14.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $15.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $59.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $625.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

