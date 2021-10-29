Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Visa Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $6.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.08.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

NYSE:V opened at $209.84 on Friday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,619. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

