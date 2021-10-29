Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

TSE WDO opened at C$11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.27.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$63.88 million for the quarter.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total transaction of C$630,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,456 shares in the company, valued at C$4,394,030.16. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000 in the last ninety days.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.