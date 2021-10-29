Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Discovery, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Discovery in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA opened at $24.31 on Friday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

