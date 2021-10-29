Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,490. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

