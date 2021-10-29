ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

ESSA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.12. 4,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,810. The stock has a market cap of $169.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

