Essentra’s (ESNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 397 ($5.19).

Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 275.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 293.48. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 230.84 ($3.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.60 ($4.42). The company has a market capitalization of £876.40 million and a P/E ratio of 46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

