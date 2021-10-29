Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CEO Michael J. Schall Sells 31,362 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ESS traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.93. 432,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,804. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.31. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.91 and a 52-week high of $347.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.05.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.