Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.390-$12.490 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Truist upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.05.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,231. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.07 and a 200-day moving average of $311.31. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $188.85 and a 52 week high of $347.22.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,515 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,241. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

