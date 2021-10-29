EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.18.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.