Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $195.00 to $264.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.86.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $242.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $255.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,587 shares of company stock worth $31,776,307. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

