Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,025.95

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,025.95 ($13.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,072 ($14.01). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.85), with a volume of 151,701 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,048.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,025.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -963.64.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

