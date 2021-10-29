Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Euronav in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EURN. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of EURN opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 7,306,600.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 584,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

