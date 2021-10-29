Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

Shares of EVBN stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $218.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.