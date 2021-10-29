Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 224,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $472.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVLO. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

