EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Up 6.1%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 20.70 and last traded at 20.49. Approximately 3,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 414,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is 18.76.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverCommerce stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

