Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.66 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after buying an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after acquiring an additional 155,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

