Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,637. Evo Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth $309,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

