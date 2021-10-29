Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVVTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $166.98 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $201.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

