Exosis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $32,099.20 and $3.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,960.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.17 or 0.07073660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.02 or 0.00313344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.95 or 0.00951343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00085924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.18 or 0.00436637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00264940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00230214 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.