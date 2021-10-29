Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 920,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,863,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

