Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s 5th Largest Position

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 4.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $330,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Facebook by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,023,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in Facebook by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 32,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.48.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.19. The stock had a trading volume of 520,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,453,170. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.28. The company has a market capitalization of $908.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

