Facebook, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $13.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.12 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $316.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.28. The company has a market cap of $893.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

