Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $400.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of FB stock opened at $316.92 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

