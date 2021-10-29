Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $416.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $316.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

