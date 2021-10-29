FansTime 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $616,695.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $835,434.44 and approximately $616,695.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

