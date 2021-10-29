Farmland Partners Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 60.8% over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.13 million, a PE ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmland Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Farmland Partners worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

