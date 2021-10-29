Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,044.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 98,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

