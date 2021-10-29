Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $9.09 Million Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 453,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth about $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,376,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,065,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $782.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

PLYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

