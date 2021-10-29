Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAUT. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $5.45 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 in the last 90 days.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

