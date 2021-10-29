Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 13,156 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Ranpak worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ranpak by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ranpak by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $32.88 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -234.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

