Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 47,097 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,097 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kontoor Brands worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

