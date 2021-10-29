FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.77. 21,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

