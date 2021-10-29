Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after buying an additional 1,620,142 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $111.90 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $155.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

