FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 899 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

WFC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $51.12. 145,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,010,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

