FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.43. 1,209,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53.

