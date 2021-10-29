First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) President Sells $774,800.00 in Stock

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FAF opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $76.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

