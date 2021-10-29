First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.03 EPS.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $819.80. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,955. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $434.39 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $858.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $843.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Several research firms have commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

