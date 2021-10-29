First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

FCF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 475,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

