First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Merchants in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Merchants by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

