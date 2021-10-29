First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$25.00 by CSFB

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been given a C$25.00 price objective by equities researchers at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FM. CLSA increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.44.

FM opened at C$27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$14.20 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.79.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

