First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $103.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $118.90. 123,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,345 shares of company stock worth $1,473,431. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

