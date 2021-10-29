First Trust Advisors LP Buys 35,447 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,447 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Motorola Solutions worth $97,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.18. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $156.30 and a one year high of $251.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

