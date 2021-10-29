First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.77% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $88,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.08 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.