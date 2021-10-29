First Trust Advisors LP Has $95.23 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $95,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after acquiring an additional 410,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of ET opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.