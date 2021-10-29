First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $86,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 778,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $680,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

NYSE:BLK opened at $935.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

