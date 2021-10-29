First Trust Advisors LP Sells 86,340 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $89,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 177,173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 398,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

NYSE:BCE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

