First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,235 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DALI opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

