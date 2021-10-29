First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,918,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $560,000.

Get First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

FTLB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.